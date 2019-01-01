On Rumble Strip, you’ll hear from artists and criminals, taxidermists and soccer moms, lawyers and waitresses. Erica Heilman invites herself into people's homes to find out what they know, what they hate, who they love, what they’re afraid of, and what makes them more like you than you’d realized. These are vivid stories of the everyday.

Each month VPR airs feature programs taken from the podcast. You'll find the full podcast series, with links to subscribe, on the Rumble Strip website.