Podcasting is a free, easy way to listen to all your favorite public radio shows, to hear the latest news from VPR & NPR and to discover new programs. This guide will get you started.
All of our programs and podcasts - from VPR News and Vermont Edition to Brave Little State and But Why - are produced and shared freely because of your support, whether you hear them on the radio or listen online via podcast. Your gift to Vermont Public Radio supports your favorite programs from NPR, too. Please donate today.
On Rumble Strip, you’ll hear from artists and criminals, taxidermists and soccer moms, lawyers and waitresses. Erica Heilman invites herself into people's homes to find out what they know, what they hate, who they love, what they’re afraid of, and what makes them more like you than you’d realized. These are vivid stories of the everyday.
Each month VPR airs feature programs taken from the podcast. You'll find the full podcast series, with links to subscribe, on the Rumble Strip website.
A four-part podcast about a life on parole. Supervision is the story of a man who thinks he's getting freedom, but is in for something else entirely.
Listen and subscribe here, and find transcripts at the Supervision website.
NPR's full collection of podcasts offers a diversity of voices, sounds and stories. Here are three of our current favorites.